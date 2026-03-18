Critical Comparison: Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) vs. Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Protara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quoin Pharmaceuticals 1 0 0 0 1.00 Protara Therapeutics 1 0 5 1 2.86

Protara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.40, suggesting a potential upside of 292.66%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Protara Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.96 million ($31.73) -0.26 Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$57.44 million ($1.32) -4.13

Protara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quoin Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Protara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -334.41% -125.15% Protara Therapeutics N/A -36.38% -33.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats Quoin Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

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Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma. It has a research agreement with Queensland University of Technology; a license agreement with Skinvisible Inc.; consulting agreements with Axella Research LLC; and a Master Service Agreement with Therapeutics Inc. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Ashburn, Virginia.

About Protara Therapeutics

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Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations. It is also developing intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients receiving parenteral nutrition. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

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