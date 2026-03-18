Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stake in Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,603 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 99.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $153,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $536,155.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,890.65. The trade was a 52.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,020 shares of company stock worth $577,840 in the last 90 days. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ameresco from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

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Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.53. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $44.93.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.29%.The firm had revenue of $581.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

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