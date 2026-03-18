Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EEFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson set a $112.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 1.1%

EEFT opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.68. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $114.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world’s largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

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