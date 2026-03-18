Connors Investor Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. $GMRE

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,612 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,518,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 355,355 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,997,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2,208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 279,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,798,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Global Medical REIT Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.84 and a beta of 1.18. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $45.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMRE

Global Medical REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing healthcare-related properties across the United States. The company acquires, develops and leases a diversified portfolio of medical office buildings, outpatient facilities, long-term care centers and other specialized healthcare real estate. By concentrating on essential healthcare assets, Global Medical REIT seeks to generate stable, long-term rental income under triple-net and modified gross lease structures.

Since its incorporation in 2016 and initial public offering in 2017, the company has pursued an acquisitive growth strategy targeting markets with strong demographic trends and limited supply of modern medical facilities.

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