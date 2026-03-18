Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys 60,162 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 60,162 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up about 1.6% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $18,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 830,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,618,000 after buying an additional 57,943 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,673,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2,906.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Payvand Fazel sold 2,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $211,988.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,323,682.90. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,968,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 293,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,377,154.28. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 51,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,012 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.28. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87. The company has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 21.90%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

Further Reading

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