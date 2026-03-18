Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 22.32%.

Here are the key takeaways from Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp’s conference call:

Get Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp alerts:

Adjusted EBITDA BRL 15.2 billion CapEx in 2025 (more than double 2024) accelerated universalization—millions of people gained water/sewage access and targets for 2025 were met early, with a large project backlog and 38 projects slated for 2026. Balance-sheet liquidity and funding remain strong: gross debt BRL 40 billion (net BRL 28 billion), net-debt/adjusted-EBITDA ~2.2x, BRL 12 billion cash covering >3 years of amortizations, and a long weighted-average debt maturity (~5.6 years). Reported results include several one-offs and accounting adjustments (e.g., BRL 370 million tax gains, BRL 60 million logistics restructure, financial-asset bifurcation) that management excludes from “adjusted” figures, so underlying recurring performance may be less robust than headline adjusted metrics suggest. Key execution and regulatory risks remain: the updated, inflation-adjusted CapEx plan is still under discussion with the regulator, a small portion of injunctions/discount disputes (BRL 50–100 million) remain unresolved, and the MIE acquisition/tender process carries timing and approval uncertainty.



Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Price Performance

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.53. 67,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,794. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.33%.

SBS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp

Institutional Trading of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,053,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 54.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,152,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,681 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,444,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 296.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 445,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 333,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) is a Brazilian utility that provides water supply and wastewater collection and treatment services. As the principal sanitation company serving the state of São Paulo, SABESP operates a wide range of infrastructure spanning water capture, treatment plants, distribution networks and sewage systems. The company’s activities support residential, commercial and industrial customers and are focused on delivering potable water, ensuring water quality and expanding access to sanitation services.

SABESP’s service offering includes the operation and maintenance of water treatment and sewage treatment facilities, network expansion and rehabilitation, meter reading and billing, customer service and environmental programs aimed at improving sewage treatment rates and protecting water resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.