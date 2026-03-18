Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$175.50 and traded as low as C$147.56. Colliers International Group shares last traded at C$147.93, with a volume of 47,726 shares trading hands.

Colliers International Group Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a market cap of C$7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$175.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$199.76.

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Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 9.457457 EPS for the current year.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is a real estate services and investment management company. The company has operations in over 60 countries to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of the property for real estate occupiers, owners, and investors. It offers services to the investor, developers, and occupiers which includes source capital solutions, services for commercial and residential property developers, on a local, regional, national and international basis, Infrastructure consulting, Design and Build, and Market research.

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