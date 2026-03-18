CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 4,982 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 466,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $208,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $482.76 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $603.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Argus lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,362 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.68, for a total transaction of $1,177,882.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,308.72. The trade was a 39.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

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