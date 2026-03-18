CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,063,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,716 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 1.2% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $694,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $178.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, January 30th. Argus decreased their price target on Blackstone from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.73 and a fifty-two week high of $190.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone purchased 1,146,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 16,716,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,297,073.84. The trade was a 7.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

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