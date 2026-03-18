CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,422,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,627 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $163,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,051,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

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Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development. PAVE was launched on Mar 6, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

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