CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,864 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $322,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Chesapeake Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $265.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.22. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $281.90. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

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