CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,651,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,811 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $192,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% in the third quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

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About iShares Gold Trust

Shares of IAU opened at $94.07 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $104.40. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average of $82.34.

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

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