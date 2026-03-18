CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $402.41 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,029,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70,694 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $402,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 249,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 6.1% during the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,094,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 25,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 664,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,642.99. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE DHR opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $242.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.