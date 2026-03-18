CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $250.48 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,318,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,961 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $250,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $683,323,000 after purchasing an additional 41,643 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $676,698,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $652,246,000 after purchasing an additional 161,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IQVIA by 22.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,659,000 after buying an additional 581,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,773,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $526,891,000 after buying an additional 367,204 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.13.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $168.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.60. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $247.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.IQVIA’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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