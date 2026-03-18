CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $113.14 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 546,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $113,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ossiam grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $153.95 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $150.17 and a one year high of $234.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $197.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $208.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $225.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.40.

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About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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