CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 822,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $503,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $616.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $641.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $630.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Further Reading

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