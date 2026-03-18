CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 495,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,885 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $139,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Dbs Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised International Business Machines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.87.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE:IBM opened at $256.28 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $214.50 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.98 and its 200 day moving average is $284.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The business had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the acquisition, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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