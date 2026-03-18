CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $155,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 340.0% during the third quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $250.05 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $271.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.88 and its 200 day moving average is $250.34. The company has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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