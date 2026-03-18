CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Takes Position in BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,105,807 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $123,231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in BOK Financial by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 109.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $179,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,183.76. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 60.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.63 and its 200 day moving average is $118.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.88. BOK Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.07 and a 52-week high of $138.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.32. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.10%.The business had revenue of $589.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

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About BOK Financial

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BOKF), headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company’s offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

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