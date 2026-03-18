CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Takes $91.70 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 643,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,697,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,577,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,992,000 after acquiring an additional 345,906 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 171.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,397,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,598 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80,392.3% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,554,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,122 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,315,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.51 and its 200 day moving average is $139.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $145.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Midcap Index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

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