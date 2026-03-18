CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology $SPOT

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $615.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $524.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $500.02 and a 200 day moving average of $592.42. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

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Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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