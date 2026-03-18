CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology $SPOT

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,125,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
More Spotify Technology News
Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Report that Spotify may launch XR smart glasses signals potential expansion into hardware/AR experiences and new revenue channels beyond streaming. Spotify Could Soon Launch XR Smart Glasses To Elevate Your Music Listening Experience
- Positive Sentiment: Spotify is testing a “Taste Profile” and rolling out controls that let users shape recommendations — a retention/engagement play that can improve personalization and reduce churn. Spotify Tests ‘Taste Profile’ to Give Users More Control Over Music Recommendations
- Positive Sentiment: UI/UX improvements on Wear OS and potential playlist folders on mobile make the product stickier across devices, supporting user experience and engagement. Spotify on Wear OS just got a big redesign that makes it much easier to use Spotify could be rolling out playlist folders to mobile for the first time
- Neutral Sentiment: Stories about bringing a long-overdue Android feature and explanatory pieces on taste profiles are incremental UX news — helpful but unlikely to move fundamentals immediately. Spotify wants to bring this long-overdue feature to Android Spotify just handed you the keys to your taste profile — here’s how to change it
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of how much Nigerian music earns globally could highlight growth opportunity in Africa and licensing dynamics, but it’s indirect for Spotify unless it points to material incremental monetization or subscriber gains. New report reveals how much Nigerian music is really earning globally
- Negative Sentiment: A reported global outage raised short-term user frustration and media attention; repeated reliability problems can weigh on sentiment and retention if they persist. Spotify was down — Live updates on music streamer issues
- Negative Sentiment: A recent Seeking Alpha downgrade highlights intense competition and a perceived weak moat, which can pressure multiples and investor sentiment despite product progress and recent strong quarter. Spotify: Intense Competition And A Weak Moat Have Me Hitting Pause (Rating Upgrade)
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
SPOT opened at $524.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $500.02 and a 200 day moving average of $592.42. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.
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