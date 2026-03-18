CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. $T

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,617,488 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,678,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in AT&T by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 189,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,935 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,810,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,779,000 after buying an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,411,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after buying an additional 66,448 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,133,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,077,000 after buying an additional 248,567 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 140.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,888,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,575,000 after buying an additional 1,689,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Williams Trading set a $32.00 target price on AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and clear FY‑2026 guide — AT&T topped Q4 estimates ($0.52 vs. $0.46) and posted revenue above expectations; management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $2.25–$2.35, which supports valuation and raises confidence in cash‑flowability.

Quarterly beat and clear FY‑2026 guide — AT&T topped Q4 estimates ($0.52 vs. $0.46) and posted revenue above expectations; management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $2.25–$2.35, which supports valuation and raises confidence in cash‑flowability. Positive Sentiment: SMB service guarantee to reduce churn — AT&T expanded service assurance for small businesses (bill credits and faster support) to address downtime fears and improve retention in a competitive market, which could stabilize SMB revenue. T Expands Service Assurance for SMBs

SMB service guarantee to reduce churn — AT&T expanded service assurance for small businesses (bill credits and faster support) to address downtime fears and improve retention in a competitive market, which could stabilize SMB revenue. Positive Sentiment: Massive connectivity commitment — AT&T announced a $250 billion commitment to advance U.S. connectivity (multi‑year investment in fiber/wireless). This signals aggressive network buildout that can drive long‑term revenue and market share gains. AT&T commits to spend $250 billion

Massive connectivity commitment — AT&T announced a $250 billion commitment to advance U.S. connectivity (multi‑year investment in fiber/wireless). This signals aggressive network buildout that can drive long‑term revenue and market share gains. Neutral Sentiment: Marketing push around March Madness — New national campaign tied to NCAA March Madness aims to reinforce AT&T’s brand and fan‑experience positioning; helpful for consumer awareness but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals materially. AT&T Tips Off March Madness Campaign

Marketing push around March Madness — New national campaign tied to NCAA March Madness aims to reinforce AT&T’s brand and fan‑experience positioning; helpful for consumer awareness but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals materially. Neutral Sentiment: Increased investor attention — Coverage/mentions from Zacks and other outlets show AT&T is being watched closely, which can increase trading volume and short‑term interest but is not itself a fundamental catalyst. AT&T is Attracting Investor Attention

Increased investor attention — Coverage/mentions from Zacks and other outlets show AT&T is being watched closely, which can increase trading volume and short‑term interest but is not itself a fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Capex scale and balance‑sheet risk — The $250B buildout is positive for long‑term positioning but raises execution and cash‑flow timing risk. AT&T’s liquidity/leverage metrics (current ratio ~0.91, debt/equity ~1.0) mean investors should watch free cash flow, capex pacing, and any debt funding plans closely.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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