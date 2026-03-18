CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Makes New $82.05 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 490,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,049,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 20.4% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,904,987.50. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 7,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,625. This represents a 43.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.59.

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Micron Technology Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of MU opened at $461.69 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $462.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $519.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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