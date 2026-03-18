CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Makes New $82.05 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 490,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,049,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 20.4% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Micron Technology
In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,904,987.50. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 7,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,625. This represents a 43.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
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Micron Technology Trading Up 4.5%
Shares of MU opened at $461.69 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $462.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $519.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.50.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Micron said HBM4, PCIe Gen6 SSD and SOCAMM2 products are in high‑volume production — a direct revenue lever for AI datacenter customers (NVIDIA Vera Rubin mention) that validates demand and supports margins. Micron in High-Volume Production of HBM4
- Positive Sentiment: Micron completed acquisition of a Taiwan site and plans a second fab there to expand DRAM/HBM capacity, a strategic move tied to multi‑year AI memory tightness and future revenue (impact expected from FY2028 shipments). Micron plans second chip facility at newly acquired Taiwan site
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokers (RBC, TD Cowen, Baird, Rosenblatt and others) have raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Outperform calls on MU, signaling continued analyst confidence that AI memory pricing and DRAM tightness justify a higher valuation. Why Is Micron Technology Stock Gaining Tuesday?
- Neutral Sentiment: Micron reports Q2 earnings after the close on March 18 — the report is the near‑term catalyst that could confirm outsized revenue and margin guidance or introduce volatility if guidance falls short of elevated expectations. Micron’s stock rises as enthusiasm builds ahead of earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro events this week (Fed rate decision and February PPI) could amplify market moves and change risk appetite into earnings, so broad market direction may affect MU’s post‑earnings reaction. Fed decision, inflation data, Micron earnings: What to Watch
- Negative Sentiment: Options markets show very high implied volatility and heavy call positioning into earnings; some analysts warn this positioning and gamma could “pin” the stock or produce a disappointed reaction even after strong results. That raises short‑term downside risk. Micron’s Stock May Plunge Following Earnings Results
- Negative Sentiment: There are cautionary takes arguing the memory cycle could roll over sooner than bullish forecasts assume and that MU’s rapid rerating leaves it exposed if supply/demand dynamics shift. Micron: Memory Downcycle Sooner Than Expected
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
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