CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Makes New $177.69 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 952,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,693,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of CIBC Bancorp USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,052,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $199.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.55 and its 200-day moving average is $192.48. The stock has a market cap of $164.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $208.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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