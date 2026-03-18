CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Invests $75.24 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 164,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $872,307,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,743,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,292,310,000 after purchasing an additional 490,354 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 841,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,793,000 after purchasing an additional 452,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $550,422,000 after purchasing an additional 435,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

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Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $468.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $432.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.75. The stock has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 110.75%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total value of $204,032.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,768.36. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total value of $23,404,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,078,401.03. This trade represents a 51.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $499.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Argus raised Motorola Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

See Also

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