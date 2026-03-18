CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Invests $50.34 Million in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. $FMX

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 510,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,343,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 2,006.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 220.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FMX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.83.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Price Performance

FMX stock opened at $107.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.40. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $83.08 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a $2.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a Mexican multinational company active primarily in the retail and beverage sectors. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, FEMSA’s operations span convenience store retailing, beverage bottling and distribution, and related logistics and consumer services. The company’s business model combines high-frequency retail outlets with large-scale beverage production and a regional supply chain network.

FEMSA Comercio, the company’s retail arm, operates a large chain of convenience stores under the OXXO brand and has expanded its retail footprint with complementary formats and services.

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