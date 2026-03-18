CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Invests $42.37 Million in Intercontinental Hotels Group $IHG

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 349,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 42.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 100.2% during the second quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IHG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Price Performance

NYSE IHG opened at $133.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.10. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $94.78 and a 52-week high of $150.89.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.259 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 191.0%.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Hotels Group plc (IHG) is a multinational hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. The company operates across full-service luxury and upscale segments as well as midscale and extended-stay categories, providing lodging, food and beverage, meeting and event services, and related guest amenities. IHG’s business model emphasizes brand franchising and management agreements, while retaining ownership or direct investments in a smaller portion of its global property portfolio.

IHG’s brand portfolio spans global and regional names designed to serve different traveler needs and market segments.

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