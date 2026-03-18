CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Buys Shares of 1,772,872 Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF $EAGL

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,772,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $383,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

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Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA EAGL opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Announces Dividend

About Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 55.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account. EAGL was launched on Mar 21, 2024 and is issued by Eagle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Free Report).

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