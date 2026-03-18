CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Buys Shares of 1,466,306 Citigroup Inc. $C

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,466,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,830,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,851,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,451 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Citigroup by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,292,000 after buying an additional 2,871,074 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,040,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,612,000 after buying an additional 879,056 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,870,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,362,000 after buying an additional 580,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $2,455,929,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Stock Up 0.4%

C stock opened at $107.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $125.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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