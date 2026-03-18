CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Buys Shares of 1,466,306 Citigroup Inc. $C

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,466,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,830,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,851,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,451 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Citigroup by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,292,000 after buying an additional 2,871,074 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,040,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,612,000 after buying an additional 879,056 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,870,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,362,000 after buying an additional 580,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $2,455,929,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Citigroup
Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Citi is opening a large Charlotte office and adding hundreds of jobs, a sign of ongoing investment in operations and talent that supports middle- and back-office capacity for global banking and markets activity. Banking giant opens Ballantyne office, adding over 500 jobs in Charlotte
- Positive Sentiment: Citi’s research/coverage business remains active (example: initiating coverage of Nebius Group NV), which underpins recurring research/IB client work and visibility across sectors. Citigroup initiates coverage of Nebius Group NV (NBIS) with buy recommendation
- Neutral Sentiment: Research notes from Citi (and peers) flag a potential peak in energy-stock rallies — useful market intelligence but not a direct driver of Citi’s own fundamentals; could affect trading volumes and client flows in energy-related desks. Jefferies and Citi Spot a Potential Top in Soaring Energy Stocks
- Negative Sentiment: Citi Research cut its 12‑month price targets for Bitcoin and Ethereum, citing stalled U.S. legislation, weaker ETF inflows and softer network activity — a development that could mute crypto-related trading and ETF flow commissions that banks and trading desks hoped to capture. Multiple outlets covered the downgrade. Citigroup cuts 12-month bitcoin, ether targets as US crypto legislation stalls
- Negative Sentiment: Regional tensions (Iran war) have forced Citi to keep most UAE branches closed and prompted broader Citi Research warnings about macro and market risks (e.g., cuts to India/Nifty targets), which raise operational and market risk concerns in affected geographies. Citi to keep most UAE branches closed indefinitely due to Iran war
Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.
Citigroup Stock Up 0.4%
C stock opened at $107.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $125.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 34.43%.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.
Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.
Recommended Stories
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.