CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Buys Shares of 14,081,050 Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,081,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,928,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $548,574,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,004,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 148,828,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705,846 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,614,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,031,000 after buying an additional 2,317,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 178.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,261,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,691 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LYG opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 447.0%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a UK-based banking and financial services company that provides a broad range of retail, commercial and insurance products. Its principal consumer-facing brands include Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, through which it offers current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards and personal loans. The group also delivers services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and larger corporate clients, supplying business accounts, lending, payments and cash-management solutions.

In addition to core banking, Lloyds operates a significant wealth and insurance arm under the Scottish Widows brand, offering life insurance, pensions, investment and retirement planning products.

See Also

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