CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Buys New Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 398,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,780,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 39.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 27,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 23.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,649 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 26.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,451 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.91, for a total value of $546,753.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 103,945 shares in the company, valued at $22,234,874.95. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.13, for a total transaction of $400,897.53. Following the sale, the director owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,147.67. This represents a 46.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.6%

ROST opened at $209.19 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $122.36 and a one year high of $216.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.42.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 9.43%.The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $214.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROST

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Further Reading

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