CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Buys New Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,176,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $36,966,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $3,528,361,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Comcast by 18.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 111,272,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,971,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 46.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,706,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,059,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Comcast by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,687,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,677,190,000 after buying an additional 7,917,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,356.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,556,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,993,000 after buying an additional 6,105,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $32.79) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The company had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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