CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Acquires Shares of 965,649 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 965,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $452,320,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of CIBC Bancorp USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 298.1% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 101.0% in the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $443.71 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $493.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.19. The stock has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

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