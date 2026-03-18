CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Acquires New Shares in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 254,905 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,800,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $23,502,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,354,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,656,964,000 after purchasing an additional 689,517 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,614,739 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,251,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $3,026,180,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,096,907 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,022,080,000 after purchasing an additional 821,325 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.91 and its 200 day moving average is $123.50. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $192.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,738,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,711,572.41. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 146,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,253.66. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Freedom Capital raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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