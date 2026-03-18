Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Has $19.41 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 640,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.3% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1063 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

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