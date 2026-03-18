Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Buys 23,992 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,992 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,604,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,185 shares during the period. RW Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,199,000 after buying an additional 1,363,525 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,867,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,289,000 after buying an additional 791,821 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,302.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 722,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after acquiring an additional 671,212 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,934,000 after purchasing an additional 667,899 shares during the period.

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Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.2%

DUHP opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $39.64.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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