Chartist Inc. CA Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB

Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth about $733,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6,870.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 5,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares during the period.

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SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.60. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $84.48 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

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