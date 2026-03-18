Center For Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Center For Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.8% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McHugh Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McHugh Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $321.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $414.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Meta publicly confirms the MTIA partnership with Broadcom, validating Broadcom’s role as a supplier for Meta’s custom inference chips and supporting recurring design wins and long‑term inference demand. This reinforces Broadcom’s AI revenue narrative. META MTIA blog

Meta publicly confirms the MTIA partnership with Broadcom, validating Broadcom’s role as a supplier for Meta’s custom inference chips and supporting recurring design wins and long‑term inference demand. This reinforces Broadcom’s AI revenue narrative. Positive Sentiment: Product roadmap and standards progress: Broadcom unveiled new 400G optical DSP, 102.4T switches and 3.5D XPU at OFC and is active in forming the 400G Optical MSA and the Optical Compute Interconnect consortium — moves that cement its position in AI datacenter networking and could support higher ASPs and share gains. Zacks: AVGO boosts AI growth Yahoo: Broadcom AI alliances

Product roadmap and standards progress: Broadcom unveiled new 400G optical DSP, 102.4T switches and 3.5D XPU at OFC and is active in forming the 400G Optical MSA and the Optical Compute Interconnect consortium — moves that cement its position in AI datacenter networking and could support higher ASPs and share gains. Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum and targets: multiple price‑target hikes and buy reiterations (including Rosenblatt raising its target and retaining Buy) are boosting the bullish case on AVGO’s AI growth potential. Analyst optimism can support near‑term demand from institutional buyers. InsiderMonkey: Rosenblatt lifts PT Blockonomi: five PT hikes

Analyst momentum and targets: multiple price‑target hikes and buy reiterations (including Rosenblatt raising its target and retaining Buy) are boosting the bullish case on AVGO’s AI growth potential. Analyst optimism can support near‑term demand from institutional buyers. Positive Sentiment: Buyback and capital return commentary: coverage notes Broadcom is stepping up buybacks — a supportive corporate action for EPS and shareholder returns that can underpin valuation during choppy trading. MarketBeat: buyback report

Buyback and capital return commentary: coverage notes Broadcom is stepping up buybacks — a supportive corporate action for EPS and shareholder returns that can underpin valuation during choppy trading. Neutral Sentiment: Congressional purchases: multiple members disclosed buys of AVGO over the past 90 days — a signal that can attract attention but is lagged (45‑day disclosures) and not a definitive trading signal.

Congressional purchases: multiple members disclosed buys of AVGO over the past 90 days — a signal that can attract attention but is lagged (45‑day disclosures) and not a definitive trading signal. Neutral Sentiment: Sector ripple effects: Broadcom’s earnings commentary helped lift specialty networking names (Credo, Astera), underscoring demand for datacenter connectivity, though these moves reflect ecosystem dynamics rather than direct AVGO revenue this quarter. MarketBeat: Credo/Astera

Sector ripple effects: Broadcom’s earnings commentary helped lift specialty networking names (Credo, Astera), underscoring demand for datacenter connectivity, though these moves reflect ecosystem dynamics rather than direct AVGO revenue this quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data reported for March is inconsistent/garbled in the release and does not provide a clear signal on bearish positioning today.

Short interest data reported for March is inconsistent/garbled in the release and does not provide a clear signal on bearish positioning today. Negative Sentiment: Meta’s announcement omitted a GenAI training (Olympus) chip — reinforcing reports that Meta has slowed its training‑chip roadmap. That could delay a potential training‑chip revenue stream for Broadcom and push monetization further out. META MTIA blog

Meta’s announcement omitted a GenAI training (Olympus) chip — reinforcing reports that Meta has slowed its training‑chip roadmap. That could delay a potential training‑chip revenue stream for Broadcom and push monetization further out. Negative Sentiment: Contrarian views and downgrades: some commentary (e.g., a Seeking Alpha rethink/downgrade piece) highlights valuation, execution risk and investor sentiment as reasons to be cautious — such coverage can pressure the stock amid choppy trading. Seeking Alpha: rethink/downgrade

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $475.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total value of $10,413,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,094,099.76. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $24,311,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,133,942.80. This represents a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,921 shares of company stock worth $131,232,806. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.