Center For Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 40.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,876,000 after acquiring an additional 364,713 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,219,000 after purchasing an additional 419,588 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $317,617,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,453,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 362,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1%

UTHR stock opened at $540.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $548.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $488.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $423.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.09.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.16, for a total transaction of $4,010,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,844 shares in the company, valued at $17,801,547.04. The trade was a 18.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.42, for a total value of $978,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,281.60. The trade was a 19.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 322,930 shares of company stock valued at $158,309,880. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Further Reading

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