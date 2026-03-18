Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July $ZJUL

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,128 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

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Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (ZJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZJUL was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

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