Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 3,497 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.7% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,014,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $459.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $509.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $456.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.07.

Key SPDR Gold Shares News

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

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(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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