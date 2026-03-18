Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 561,770 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the February 12th total of 654,445 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,993 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,993 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cemtrex in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cemtrex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cemtrex in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cemtrex has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.38. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 25.25% and a negative return on equity of 127.57%. The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter.

About Cemtrex

(Get Free Report)

Cemtrex, Inc is an industrial technology company that develops and manufactures advanced electronics, automation systems and digital transformation solutions for a broad range of markets. Headquartered in New York, the company focuses on integrating hardware, software and connectivity to streamline industrial processes and enhance operational efficiency. Its core competencies include precision electronics assembly, automated manufacturing platforms and custom-engineered equipment for clients in transportation, energy and critical infrastructure sectors.

Through its Industrial Technologies segment, Cemtrex provides turn-key electronics manufacturing services, precision machining and robotic process automation.

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