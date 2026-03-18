CEA Industries (NASDAQ:BNC) Issues Earnings Results

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:BNC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter. CEA Industries had a return on equity of 176.36% and a net margin of 749.66%.

CEA Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNC opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. CEA Industries has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $82.88. The company has a market cap of $143.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67.

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Institutional Trading of CEA Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of CEA Industries in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,096,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,236,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CEA Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $2,342,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in CEA Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of CEA Industries in a report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “sell (d)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNC

About CEA Industries

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CEA Industries Inc provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems. The company also provides air handling equipment and systems; LED lighting; benching and racking solutions for indoor cultivation; automation and control devices, systems, and technologies for environmental, lighting, and climate control applications; and preventive maintenance services for CEA facilities.

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