CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) CFO Brad Lakhia Buys 12,775 Shares

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) CFO Brad Lakhia bought 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $331,766.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 148,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,025.60. This represents a 9.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CBIZ Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31.

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CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $542.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.02 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.23%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. CBIZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,872,000. 22C Capital LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $161,554,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at $113,596,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at $35,653,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the third quarter valued at $31,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBZ. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of CBIZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

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CBIZ Company Profile

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CBIZ, Inc (NYSE: CBZ), founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.

Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.

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