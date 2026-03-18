Catherine Dunleavy Sells 93,809 Shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) CFO Catherine Dunleavy sold 93,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $118,199.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,026,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,875.10. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Olaplex Stock Down 0.8%

Olaplex stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

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Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Olaplex had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.The firm had revenue of $105.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on OLPX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $1.40 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olaplex in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Olaplex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Olaplex

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,383 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the second quarter worth $75,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Olaplex by 139.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 93,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 54,781 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

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Olaplex, Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) is a specialty haircare company known for its patented bond-building technology designed to repair and strengthen hair from within. The company’s core offerings encompass a range of professional salon treatments and at-home maintenance products that target chemical damage, breakage and split ends. Olaplex formulations are built around a proprietary active ingredient that works at the molecular level to rebuild disulfide bonds broken during bleaching, coloring and heat styling processes.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Olaplex initially gained traction among high-end salons before expanding into broader retail channels.

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