Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Short Interest Down 12.4% in February

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,602,775 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the February 12th total of 4,114,877 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 928,021 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 928,021 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 6,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $626,190.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,775.90. This trade represents a 19.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $357,184.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 147,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,782,426.70. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 15,830 shares of company stock worth $1,454,208 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth $2,707,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 33.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 40.9% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.3% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 81,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 536,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,891,000 after buying an additional 224,691 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWST. Barclays increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price target on Casella Waste Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.11.

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Casella Waste Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Casella Waste Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Casella hired an industry executive as Chief Revenue Officer, signaling an explicit push on commercial execution and top‑line growth that could boost future revenue. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Hiring of Industry Executive as Chief Revenue Officer

Casella hired an industry executive as Chief Revenue Officer, signaling an explicit push on commercial execution and top‑line growth that could boost future revenue. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Edmond Coletta completed small open‑market sales (377 shares on Mar 12 at ~$89.80 and 988 shares on Mar 16 at ~$87.81). These represent fractional reductions of his stake and may be routine liquidity/portfolio management rather than a signal of firm fundamentals. SEC Form 4 — CEO Sales

CEO Edmond Coletta completed small open‑market sales (377 shares on Mar 12 at ~$89.80 and 988 shares on Mar 16 at ~$87.81). These represent fractional reductions of his stake and may be routine liquidity/portfolio management rather than a signal of firm fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Chief Accounting Officer Kevin Drohan reported modest sales (85 shares on Mar 16 and 55 shares on Mar 12); amounts and percentages are small and likely routine. SEC Form 4 — CAO Sales

Chief Accounting Officer Kevin Drohan reported modest sales (85 shares on Mar 16 and 55 shares on Mar 12); amounts and percentages are small and likely routine. Negative Sentiment: Director John W. Casella sold larger blocks (1,744 shares on Mar 16 and 963 shares on Mar 12), reducing his holdings by 2.9–5.4% in those transactions — insider director sales of this size can negatively affect investor sentiment. SEC Form 4 — Director Sales

Director John W. Casella sold larger blocks (1,744 shares on Mar 16 and 963 shares on Mar 12), reducing his holdings by 2.9–5.4% in those transactions — insider director sales of this size can negatively affect investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: CFO Bradford John Helgeson sold 405 shares on Mar 16 (≈5.2% reduction of his stake). Sales by senior finance officers may raise more investor questions about timing or personal liquidity needs. SEC Form 4 — CFO Sale

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ CWST opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.21. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $469.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.32 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

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Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

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