Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as low as C$0.25. Cartier Resources shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 527,347 shares trading hands.

Cartier Resources Stock Down 5.7%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$110.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

About Cartier Resources

(Get Free Report)

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.