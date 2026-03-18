Carrhae Capital LLP Makes New $16.15 Million Investment in WeRide Inc. $WRD

Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,631,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,153,000. WeRide accounts for approximately 1.0% of Carrhae Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRD. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WeRide during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WeRide by 1,263.6% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Robert Bosch GmbH bought a new position in shares of WeRide in the second quarter worth about $32,424,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WeRide during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WeRide during the second quarter worth about $1,915,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WeRide in a report on Monday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of WeRide in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of WeRide in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WeRide in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

WeRide Stock Down 2.3%

WRD stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. WeRide Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88.

About WeRide

(Free Report)

WeRide Inc (NASDAQ: WRD) is a developer of autonomous driving technology focused on providing Level 4 (L4) self-driving solutions for passenger mobility and logistics. The company’s full-stack platform integrates sensors, computing hardware, software algorithms and vehicle controls to enable driverless taxis, shuttles and goods delivery vehicles. By combining perception, planning and controls in a turnkey system, WeRide aims to accelerate the commercialization of robotaxi services and autonomous fleet operations.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, WeRide maintains research and development centers in Silicon Valley and China.

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