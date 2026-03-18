Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,861 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 172,149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $143,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

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Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $169.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.20. The firm has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.57 and a 12 month high of $223.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.81, for a total transaction of $147,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,184.05. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 22,684 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $3,729,476.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,525. The trade was a 30.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 149,252 shares of company stock worth $27,888,535 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

See Also

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