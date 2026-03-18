Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,453,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $167,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,236,000 after acquiring an additional 205,043 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $8,563,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,165,000 after purchasing an additional 56,057 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 213.8% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 144,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,003,220. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $1,248,072.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 157,218 shares in the company, valued at $12,149,807.04. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,799 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,306. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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